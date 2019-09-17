Son testifies on first day of trial for man accused of impaling wife with corn rake

DUBUQUE — The trial for 43-year-old Todd Mullis began in Dubuque County with opening arguments and witnesses after being moved out of Delaware County.

Mullis is accused of murdering his wife, Amy Mullis, with a corn rake at their farm in Earlville in November 2018.

“I would love for you to meet Amy,” Assistant Attorney General Maureen Hughes told the jury. “Instead, you will sit in a courtroom with her killer.”

The couple’s son, 14-year-old Trysten Mullis, testified Tuesday before law enforcement was put on the stand and displayed the corn rake allegedly used in the killing.