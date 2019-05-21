Soules family to pay $2.5 million in wrongful death lawsuit settlement following fatal 2017 crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDEPENDENCE - Chris Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, will be required to pay $2.5 million as part of a wrongful death lawsuit settlement connected to a 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

"For the total consideration of $2,500,000.00, Nancy Mosher, Matthew Mosher, Michael Mosher, and the Estate of Kenneth Mosher ("claimaints") hereby release and forever discharge Christopher Soules, Gary Soules, Linda Soules ... from any and all liability whatsoever ... arising out of an automobile accident that occurred on April 24, 2017," the January 2019 settlement agreement says.

A former contestant on ABC's "The Bachelor", the 37-year-old Soules pleaded guilty in November 2018 to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of information aid – leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules was driving a vehicle that crashed into a tractor in rural Buchanan County, killing Mosher.

"Though I immediately stopped, called 911 and identified myself, and rendered reasonable aid to the injured person—including requesting an ambulance and administering CPR while the ambulance was en route—I acknowledge I did not provide the registration number of the vehicle I was driving to 911 dispatch or law enforcement...", Soules wrote in his guilty plea.

Court records show that Mosher, a resident of Aurora, had an estate worth over $3 million. That included over $2 million in real estate—his family's residence, plus nearly 400 acres of farmland—and $641,875 in farm equipment.

"..it is understood that claimants alleged a claim for damages in excess of the amounts paid or to be paid and the released parties dispute the extend of damages," a settlement and release agreement filed on January 18 reads. "however, this Release is executed as a compromise settlement of a disputed claim, liability for which is expressly denied by the parties released and the payment of the above sum does not constitute an admission of liability on the part of any person or entity."

Mosher's widow, Nancy Mosher, serving as the executor of his estate, was granted authorization to enter the settlement agreement on January 22.

Soules was originally charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years in prison and a $6,250 fine.

Timeline of Chris Soules' court case

• April 25, 2017: Soules arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony

• Aprl 26, 2017: 911 call audio reveals what happened moments after the crash

• April 28, 2017: All search warrants in the case sealed per judge's orders

• January 2018: Soules denied dismissal of his felony charge

• November 2018: Soules pleads guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor count of information aid — leaving the scene of an accident