Speaker Linda Upmeyer to step down following 2019 legislative session

DES MOINES — The State of Iowa’s first-ever female Speaker of the House will not seek reelection in 2020.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have made the decision that it is time for me to step away from the Legislature to spend more time with my husband, kids, and grandkids. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Iowa. I want to thank all of my constituents that have allowed me to represent them in the Iowa House over the past 17 years,” Upmeyer said in a statement. “Most of all, I want to thank my family for being so supportive Whether I was in session in Des Moines, crisscrossing the state attending fundraisers, or traveling to conferences and other meetings in other states, their unwavering support and encouragement are what made it possible for me to serve. I can’t thank them enough.”

Upmeyer was first elected to the Iowa House in 2002, and was named Speaker of the House in 2015.

Upmeyer will serve as Speaker until the beginning of the 2020 legislative session, and a leadership election will be held on a future date to be determined.

WATCH: Speaker Linda Upmeyer talks to Local 5’s Sabrina Ahmed in March 2019 episode of “This Week in Iowa”