Karen Pence announced as special guest for Gov. Reynolds’ Harvest Festival

DES MOINES — The mystery guest at Governor Kim Reynolds’s Harvest Festival is a mystery no longer.

Gov. Reynolds announced Friday that second lady Karen Pence will be the special guest for this year’s festival. Reynolds first announced the event and teased a “mystery special guest” on August 30.

The event, which is primarily a fundraiser for her campaign committee, will be held at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in the Elwell Family Food Center on Saturday, September 21st from 4-7 p.m.. The invitation for the event features BBQ, face painting, and pumpkin decorating, billing itself as “Fun for the Whole Family”.

Tickets are $50 per person, and anyone 18 years old and younger gets in free.

