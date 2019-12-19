Spending holiday break with DMPL

DES MOINES— This holiday break, you can get your kiddos off the couch and into the library as Des Moines Public Library holds free holiday activities for all ages across the metro.

“Winter break is the best time to come to the library,” said Sue Woody, the Library Director of the Des Moines Public Library, “There’s something going on at every location. And while you’re there, there’s something to do, go to a program and then take home an armload of books. And that will keep the kids occupied at home with their noses and books reading great things

Some of the free activities include: Friday Morning Fever, a preschool and toddler dance party, a winter break party and much more. For more information about the activities happening across the metro, click here.