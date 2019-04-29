Spike in overdoses has MercyOne finding solutions Video

DES MOINES - Saturday was Drug Take Back Day around the nation.

At MercyOne in Des Moines pharmacists say they are seeing an uptick in opioid overdoses.

The path to addiction can start with pain medication that you were prescribed by a doctor. But, with campaigns like Drug Take Back Day you can find a safe way to get rid of your unwanted and unused medications.

MercyOne in Des Moines has a medication drop off box that is open 24/7 in their main lobby.

"We've, actually, seen over 800 pounds of materials including prescription and over the counter medications disposed of since we started a year ago," explains Jessica Neshiem, MercyOne pharmacist.

You can put over the counter medications, prescriptions, patches, ointments, and veterinary medications in the drop off box.

Items not accepted are needles, hazardous medical waste, and illegal substances.