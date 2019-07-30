Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approves sports betting rules

WEST DES MOINES — Sports betting will become legal for Iowans to participate in starting on August 15.

On Tuesday, members of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, who have been tasked with developing the rules and implementation of a new state law allowing sports gambling, approved a set of emergency rules. You can read the full agenda and emergency rules here.

It’s the same package that was discussed during a meeting earlier this month. A few comments were made by stakeholders in the public. Wagering and contests will begin no earlier than August 15 at noon. Casinos will be in charge of offering online sports betting or taking sports bets at their facilities.