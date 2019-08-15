Sports betting launches today at noon in Iowa

It’s taken months to get all the details set but Iowans will be able to to place their sports wagers today starting at noon.

Here are some of the rules you need to keep in mind:

You have to be 21 or older to place bets.

Mobile options will be available at some casinos.

You will not be allowed to place ‘proposition bets’ on college sports.

You can only bet on game outcomes of college sports; meaning you can only bet on game outcomes and how many points you think each team will score.

Iowa is the 11th state to officially roll out sports betting. The new William Hill sportsbook at Prairie Meadows Casino will hold a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. and first bets will be at noon.