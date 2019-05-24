Spotting and stopping sexual abuse Video

DES MOINES - Governor Reynolds, recently, signed a bill into law that increases the training for mandatory reporters of children and dependent adult abuse.

Now, the state of Iowa is taking sexual assault prevention training to a new level.

At the Iowa Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CASA), advocates will receive training in empathy building, breaking down of gender norms, and sociatal structures that normalize sexual violence.

Iowa CASA works with 25 victim programs across the state to spot sexual harassment.

Signs of sexual abuse include unexplained injuries, depression, withdrawl from family or activities, and manipulation.

Staff at Iowa CASA say a majority of sexual violence occurs by someone known to the victim.

"It might be a friend or a family member. It's, usually, someone thtat has developed a relationship," explains Matty Smith with Iowa CASA. "It's, definitely, not the stranger jumping out of the bush type situation."

Last year, victim service advocates served nearly 20,000 survivors.

Resources are available.

You can call the Iowa Victim Service Call Center at 1-800-770-1650 or text "IOWAHELP" to 20121.