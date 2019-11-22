Spread joy to children around the world

WEST DES MOINES– Samaritans Purse is calling on your help this weekend to help children in need all over the world as they host an Operation Christmas Child packing party.

On Sunday, November 24, you can help fill more than 1,000 gift boxes with school supplies, personal care items, small toys and much more starting at 4:30 pm at the Valley Community Center in West Des Moines. Individuals and families with special needs can pack from 3:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday.

