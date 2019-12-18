Spreading holiday cheer through Facebook

DES MOINES — It all started on Facebook. A mom decided to create a post to give away her kid’s old toys for free, and then the idea spread.

One thread of “holiday cheer” turned into hundreds on the “Des Moines Mom’s Blog” Facebook group in just a day.

Amanda Henry is one of the mom’s giving away toys that her son, Cam, no longer plays with.

She saw someone else create a post in the group and decided to make a post herself.

“I don’t know how many people posted about it before I did,” Henry told Local 5’s Lakyn McGee, “but people have commented on the post saying, ‘Oh yeah, I need to do this and I need to do this too.’ It is spreading, which is great.”

Abbey Bradband is also donating her kid’s old toys and baby items to those in need over Facebook groups.

“At first, I didn’t think that a lot of people would respond to it,” Bradband said, “and then looking at the comments there’s over 400 people on one and then in a mom group I’m a part of there’s like 200 comments on that one.”

Henry says once someone contacts her, she puts the toy in a bag with their name on it and sets it outside of her door for pickup.

“Just to think of somebody that might not have something under their Christmas Tree and to be able to help them is just what this season is all about,” Henry said.

If you are in need of any Christmas gifts, you can message Henry on Facebook. To find her there, just look up her name.