State Agriculture Department hires woman to help with care of companion animals

DES MOINES – The Iowa Agriculture Department has hired an individual to focus on the care of companion animals.

Dr. Katie Rumsey has started working for the department this month. She was hired as an assistant state veterinarian, and she’ll oversee companion regulatory programs. Rumsey will be able to focus on the laws and programs that deal with pets.

Rumsey graduated from Iowa State’s veterinary medicine school in 2005. She has over 14 years of experience working with companion animals and their owners.