Fatal accident under investigation after explosives are found in victim’s truck

MARION COUNTY—The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal Division are investigating after a truck caught fire killing one man inside.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, January 12th just east of Knoxville. While responding to the call suspected improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered from the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Del Sorey of Arnolds Park. The truck Sorey was driving caught fire and was destroyed. Sorey was the only one inside.

Search warrants related to the IED’s were served on Wednesday, January 15th at three addresses in Milford and Arnolds Park, Iowa, in Dickinson County.

The case remains under investigation.