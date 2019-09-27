State Auditor to pre-file bill that would require prison time for theft of taxpayer dollars

DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand announced Friday that he will pre-file a bill to make felony theft of taxpayer dollars a crime with a prison sentence.

Sand’s office says this bill would make felony theft of $1,000 or more of taxpayer money or tax credits automatically imprisonable.

Currently, there is no amount of money a person can steal at which point they are required to go to jail or prison in Iowa, according to Sand’s office.

“It’s time to start holding accountable those that break the trust of communities, families, and the public,” Sand said in a statement.

While the bill wouldn’t create a mandatory minimum sentence, it would prevent probation-only sentences. The sentencing details would also apply to anyone who enters a guilty plea by means of a plea agreement.

Sand says he believes the stricter penalties might encourage more prosecutions into felony theft.

Sand plans to pre-file the bill and work with legislators during the 2020 session to ensure its passage.