State Auditor will interview ex-DHS director

DES MOINES – State Auditor Rob Sand will interview former DHS director Jerry Foxhoven about Foxhoven’s allegation regarding an alleged illegal request Gov. Kim Reynolds asked of him.

Sand confirmed to Local 5 that he will coordinate an interview with Foxhoven regarding what the former DHS director said to another publication. Foxhoven told a reporter with Pitchfork, a national music publication, that Gov. Kim Reynolds’ staff asked him to do something he considered was illegal. The governor’s office denies knowing what Foxhoven is talking about.

Sand told Local 5 that he doesn’t know who else he will interview after Foxhoven, or where the investigation will take his office. He said he is fact-finding right now.

Foxhoven was asked to resign in June. He served as the head of DHS for two years.

