State Center man suffers medical emergency, crashes into light pole in Marshall County

STATE CENTER – Authorities in Marshall County are reporting that a State Center man suffered a medical emergency while driving and crashed Saturday night. He died at the scene.

According to Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies, the driver, 69-year-old Glen Lyall, did not suffer injuries as a result of the crash. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd Avenue SW and 5th Street SW. The car had crashed and sheared-off a light pole. State Center Fire & EMS services were dispatched with CPR initiated prior to the arrival of first responders.

According to authorities, alcohol or other drugs are not believed to be a factor and preliminary information provided by the Marshall County Medical Examiner suggests that Lyall experienced a critical medical event prior to the crash that led to his death.