State investigators looking into assault in Webster City

WEBSTER CITY – Two people were taken to a local hospital after being assaulted over the weekend.

According to law enforcement, 35-year-old Samantha Jo Gray and a juvenile male were found inside a home on Saturday; they were assaulted. Police were originally called to the home on Second Street for a disturbance. 

An investigation into the incident is underway right now. The Division of Criminal Investigation, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Webster City police are all looking into the case.

