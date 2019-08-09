State lawmaker says he opposes any “red flag” gun law

ADEL – State Sen. Jake Chapman, a Republican in central Iowa, announced this week that he would oppose any passage of “Red Flag Gun Seizure” legislation at the state level.

Sen. Jake Chapman

In a statement to the press, Chapman said it would be “the wrong approach as it allows for law-abiding Iowans to be stripped of their firearms and their Second Amendment freedoms before ever being convicted of an underlying crime.”

17 states enforce “Red Flag Laws” right now. Iowa is not one of them. The law allows a state court to temporarily confiscate firearms from people who a judge believes is a danger to themselves or others. Often, the removal of firearms comes at the request of relatives or friends who are concerned about their loved one. Police can also put in a request.

“The idea of being innocent until proven guilty is revered in American jurisprudence. This legislation would declare a gun owner guilty, and force him or her to come back before a court and prove their innocence at a later time,” said Chapman. “Gun rights advocates hotly contest the legislation that is being pushed by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), saying that it is just another measure that will do virtually nothing to stop criminals, while allowing law-abiding gun owners to be unjustly targeted.”

The talk of a “red flag” gun law has come back into the national conversation after two mass shootings in Dayton, OH and El Paso, TX.