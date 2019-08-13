State leaders, hotel employees work to end human trafficking

DES MOINES — Leaders from across Iowa gathered Tuesday to introduce a pilot program designed to help hotel employees spot human trafficking.

With more than 700 hotels in the state, it’s key their workers can help cut down on where many human trafficking incidents take place.

“Sometimes, it’s too many people going in and out of a room or somebody comes tback to the hotel again and again, multiple times each night,” said American Hotel & Lodging President & CEO Chip Rogers.

102 human trafficking cases have been reported in Iowa so far in 2019.