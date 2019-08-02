State Medical Cannabidiol Board meets for first time since governor’s veto of expansion bill

ANKENY – The Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board meets on Friday, the first time since Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) vetoed a bill proposed by the legislature that would expand the current medical marijuana program.

Activists and supporters of medical marijuana are expected to attend the meeting to voice their support for expanding the program. Here’s what’s on the agenda:

Public comment period Petitions to add qualifying conditions: generalized anxiety disorder, severe or chronic pain, opioid dependency, PTSD, OCD, anxiety schizophrenia Program update and review of state-by-state THC limits Request to have podiatrists as certifiers Manufacturer and dispensary updates

Here is the full agenda. Local 5 has a camera crew at the meeting.