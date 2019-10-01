State of Iowa, USDA reach settlement over SNAP payment error rate

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture have agreed to a settlement regarding the state’s payment error rate for SNAP benefits.
Gov. Kim Reynolds received a letter on July 30 notifying her of the state’s liability of $1.79 million for the error rate.
In Fiscal Year 2018, Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million, according to numbers provided to Local 5 by the USDA.
Fiscal Year 2018 SNAP issuance data*
|Overpayment
|Underpayment
|Net Overpayment
|Total Issuance
|Iowa
|$39.8 million
|$4.95 million
|$34.8 million
|$446 million
|U.S.
|$3.38 billion
|$737 million
|$2.64 billion
|$60.4 billion
*According to U.S. Department of Agriculture
In a settlement signed Monday by Acting Iowa DHS Commissioner Gerd Clabaugh, half of the error rate fine, or $896,856, will be paid to the USDA. The other half will be used for “New Investment” for “mutually agreed upon activities for improving SNAP administration within the State.”
Iowa must submit a New Investment Plan that details its intended use for the money within 90 days.
Iowa’s overall error rate (10.02%) was the sixth-highest in the country for FY18, and its underpayment rate (1.11%) was the 22nd-lowest in the country.