State of Iowa, USDA reach settlement over SNAP payment error rate

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Human Services and U.S. Department of Agriculture have agreed to a settlement regarding the state’s payment error rate for SNAP benefits.

Gov. Kim Reynolds received a letter on July 30 notifying her of the state’s liability of $1.79 million for the error rate.

In Fiscal Year 2018, Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million, according to numbers provided to Local 5 by the USDA.

Fiscal Year 2018 SNAP issuance data*

Overpayment Underpayment Net Overpayment Total Issuance Iowa $39.8 million $4.95 million $34.8 million $446 million U.S. $3.38 billion $737 million $2.64 billion $60.4 billion

*According to U.S. Department of Agriculture

In a settlement signed Monday by Acting Iowa DHS Commissioner Gerd Clabaugh, half of the error rate fine, or $896,856, will be paid to the USDA. The other half will be used for “New Investment” for “mutually agreed upon activities for improving SNAP administration within the State.”

Iowa must submit a New Investment Plan that details its intended use for the money within 90 days.

Iowa’s overall error rate (10.02%) was the sixth-highest in the country for FY18, and its underpayment rate (1.11%) was the 22nd-lowest in the country.