State officials: 2 Iowans test negative for coronavirus

DES MOINES — Two Iowans who were under a voluntary self-quarantine have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Right now, IDPH reports that 26 Iowans are being monitored by the department, though they are not displaying any symptoms of the virus. Data on those Iowans will be updated Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is closely monitoring an outbreak caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (2019-nCoV) first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Cases have now been identified internationally, including in the United States. The Iowa Department of Public Health is working with federal, state and local public health, and clinical partners to share information. There have been no cases identified in Iowa to date.

Iowans are urged not to go to China if it is not immediately necessary.