State Patrol: group of teens crashed into wind turbine equipment, one injured

ADAIR COUNTY – One male teenager is in critical condition on Friday after he hit his head on wind turbine equipment Thursday night.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a group of Missouri teens was driving in a farm field in Adair County on Thursday night. The vehicle they were driving hit a trailer with wind turbine equipment and the car became wedged. One of the teenagers was injured and was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

State Patrol is still investigating what happened. We do not know the relationship between the teenagers and the landowner.