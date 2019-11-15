State Patrol: Iowa has seen at least 300 traffic fatalities every year since 1924

Iowa’s roadways can turn deadly for many reasons: Driving while distracted, speeding or poor road conditions.

But for nearly a century, Iowa’s annual total for traffic fatalities has topped 300.

“I can still picture every single one those fatality accidents that I covered,” said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

Formerly an accident investigator, Dinkla is stressing the important areas of focus for driver safety.

“We want people to SIDE with us,” Sgt. Dinkla said.

SIDE stands for Seat belts, Impaired driving, Distracted driving and excessive speed.

All are big factors in fatal Iowa accidents, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

As of Friday morning, 2019 has had 281 fatal crashes. Seat belts were not worn in 36% of them.

Year Traffic Fatality Count 2014 322 2015 320 2016 402 2017 330 2018 319 2019* 281

*Through the morning of November 15, 2019

The Iowa State Patrol has many tips for staying safe on the roads, including: