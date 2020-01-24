State Patrol launching unmanned aircraft system designed to minimize highway disruptions

The unit will be called the Small Unmanned Aircraft System, or "sUAS."

Des Moines — Traffic in Des Moines isn’t as big an issue as it can be in larger capital cities around the nation. Now, the Iowa State Patrol is adding a tool that will help keep it that way.

The Small Unmanned Aircraft System, or sUAS, is more or less a drone designed to help minimize disruptions by quickly and accurately documenting crash scenes before first-responders have arrived on scene.

sUAS uses 3D imaging and mapping technology to collect precise digital evidence that will allow patrol personnel to reconstruct crash scenes with “unparalleled speed, accuracy, and detail.”

These unmanned aircraft systems can also be used by law enforcement for other purposes like bridge/flood inspections and search and rescue efforts.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, unmanned aircraft systems have been experiencing healthy growth in the U.S. and around the world over the past five years.