NEWTON— An Iowa State Trooper is in the hospital with moderate injuries after being struck by a semi while responding to a jack-knifed semi on I-80 near Newton.

Wednesday evening, Trooper Gentry Johannes responded to a call about a jack-knifed semi when a second semi struck the first which in turn struck Trooper Johannes.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, roadways were 100 percent ice coverage at the time of the collision.

Trooper Johannes was transported to a nearby hospital.