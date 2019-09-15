Stats on arrests, citations released after Cy-Hawk game

AMES — The Iowa State University police released statistics on arrests and citations after the over six-hour Cy-Hawk game.

Overall, ISUPD gave out 52 citations, 51 of those for Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age. The other citation was for Unlawful use of license. Only 12 ISU students were issued citations.

31 people were arrested and many had multiple charges. 30 were arrested for Public Intoxication. Two people were arrested for Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age.

One arrest was made for each of the following: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interference with Official Acts, Unlawful use of license, Possession with Drug Paraphernalia, Assault, Providing False Identification Information, and Outside Agency Warrant.

Of everyone arrested, 10 had a .20 BAC or higher. Only four ISU students were arrested.

The department made 148 first aid calls throughout the day. Eight people were transported by ambulance to a hospital. 32 gator medic calls were also made.