DES MOINES — As of 3 PM Tuesday, the steer had not been found yet.

Officers spent hours looking for it Monday night.

It was spotted in the East Village near East 6th and Grand, running through roads and yards.

Police have chased down steer before, but never this deep into the Des Moines city limits.

“We’re cops not cowboys, that’s why we try to reach out to the other pros,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines police.