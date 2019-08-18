Steve King says he deserves an apology after rape, incest misquote

GRUNDY COUNTY – Congressman Steve King says he is owed an apology from multiple news sources for misquoting him.

The Republican representative made controversial comments on Wednesday about abortion when it comes to rape and incest.

King stated: “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that.”

The Associated Press released a correction:

“In a story Aug. 14 about Rep. Steve King’s comments on banning abortion, The Associated Press, relying on a story by The Des Moines Register, inaccurately quoted King as saying, “It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.” Referring to House support for a ban on abortions, King actually said, “I’ve got 174 people who say they don’t want exceptions for rape and incest because they understand it is not the baby’s fault, to abort the baby, because of the sin of the father, and maybe sometimes the sin of the mother too.”

