Stick to New Year’s financial resolutions

WEST DES MOINES— It’s the time of year when many people start thinking about making a New Year’s resolution. This morning Financial adviser, Cameron McCarty, was in studio to show you how to smart financial resolutions.

McCarty says the most popular ones include: saving more, spending less or paying down debt. He also recommends tracking your spending by keeping a budget and creating better habits. In order to stick to it, set realistic goals and automate when you can.

Financial advice for 2019:

You are entitled to one free credit report a year so this may be a good time to request that and make sure there aren’t any errors.

Take inventory of all your subscriptions and memberships. Evaluate whether you’re using the gym membership or if you really need Netflix, Hulu and Disney +

Finally, one of the biggest mistakes McCarty says he sees his clients make is not taking advantage of free money from their company 401k matches. Be sure to contribute enough to meet the company match. McCarty encourages you contribute as much as you can. The maximum 401k contribution amount was raised in 2020 to $19,500.

For more financial tips and information, click here.