Stolen bicycle has a lot of sentimental value

DES MOINES – A Des Moines woman is desperate after someone stole her boyfriend’s bike. It’s not just any bike, her boyfriend died earlier this year so she says it has a lot of sentimental value.

The bike was stolen off the corner of SW 9 St. and Loomis Ave. in Des Moines sometime this week. The family says it’s worth about $3,000, but to them it’s priceless.

“It’s go a lot of sentimental value to me and I just want it back.”

Kimrey says she gave the bike to a friend three weeks ago to adjust it so she could ride it. On Thursday night right after her friend took the bike for a test run, he stopped at a home on the south side of Des Moines. “Cabled it to a tree and then the next thing you know it is gone.”

The thief didn’t just get away with the bike you see, Kimrey’s boyfriend died of heart failure earlier this year. The bike is the only memory she has left of the man she dated for 11 years. “There’s no place he went without it, I mean it didn’t matter of it was summer, winter, spring, or fall.”

Kimrey isn’t going to stop looking for the crook who stole her dead boyfriend’s bike. She hopes the person doesn’t strike again. “Just people leave your hands off stuff that’s not theirs.”

At last check, Kimrey filed a police report with the hopes that Des Moines police can track down whoever stole the bike.

She says it should have a basket on the front. If you come across it or know where it is, just contact the Des Moines Police Department at (515) 283-4811.