Storm causes big headaches around Iowa

Posted: Feb 24, 2019 09:15 PM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2019 09:15 PM CST

WEST DES MOINES - It is hard to believe the storm that brought tornadoes to the south, brought whiteout conditions to Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol was out working accidents all Sunday.

"We just shake our heads when we see cars in ditches," said Sgt. Nathan Ludwig. They have been warning drivers to stay off the roads all night accoring to Ludwig.

