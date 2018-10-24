Story City outlet mall moving closer to second life Video

STORY CITY - Story City leaders were left with an eyesore along the interstate, after the outlet mall permanently shut down in 2017.

At first, the Roland-Story School District wanted to convert it into a new football stadium, but voters said no to the referendum. That meant more options were on the table.

When that vote was denied, city leaders including city administrator Mark Jackson were inundated with potential developers. They knew they didn't want to put in the same old mall that failed again.

That's where Jared Johnson's development team stepped in. They found the space along I-35 to be very attractive, because of the its location near Iowa State University and relative closeness to the Minnesota border.

"The city did not have to step in and be a developer, but there was a real quality developer that stepped in to do this project," said Jackson.



"Came and looked at it, thought it would be a good opportunity and made a deal," said Johnson.

It's a deal that could pay big dividends for Story City.

"There was a certain level of luck to getting a real long-term quality developer," said Jackson.

At its peak the outlet mall was valued at $5.5 million. By the time it closed, it was down to $500,000. But the structure itself had decades left in it.

"Just needed it to be rehabbed and revitalized and cleaned up and looking nice," said Johnson.

That meant gutting the inside, and providing a facelift to the facade.

"It's not going to be a mall any more," Johnson said.

There's tremendous flexibility for the space. Having this revenue source again means they likely won't need to raise property tax rates in town.

"You know it really comes down to this: This allows us to invest in other things within our community," said Jackson.

The realty team tells Local 5 they have received a lot of inquiries about the properties and people want to move in as soon as possible. Ideally, they'd like to see that happen by late spring or early summer of 2019.

The developers know they'd like to get a restaurant in place and then ideally a big box type of store could go near it.