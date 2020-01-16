Story County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for Citizen’s Academy

NEVADA — If you’re looking to get a glimpse at law enforcement, one central Iowa sheriff’s office is offering an opportunity.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday they’ve opened applications for its Citizen’s Academy.

Among the topics sessions will cover include firearms, traffic safety, emergency response, drug investigations and more.

The three hour sessions begin March 5 and go on Thursday evenings for 11 weeks, until graduation on May 14.

Applications are due February 17.

To download the application, click here. You can also contact Sgt. Liz Quinn at 515-382-7473 or e-mail equinn@storycountyiowa.gov