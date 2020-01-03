Story County Sheriff’s Office: Unresponsive man found in car in ditch

STORY COUNTY — An unresponsive man was found in a car Friday morning near the town of Richland in Story County.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a vehicle in the eastbound ditch of 650th Ave near 210th St early Friday morning, with the caller identifying the single occupant of the vehicle as an unresponsive adult male.

Upon arrival, deputies performed CPR.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, and there were no apparent injuries as a result of the vehicle going into the ditch, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending proper notifications.

The Story County Sheriff’s was assisted by the Nevada First and Fire and the Story County Medical Center.