Story County tables renaming of Squaw Creek

AMES — The Story County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday to discuss the controversial topic of renaming of Squaw Creek, but the decision has been tabled.

The discussion comes after Jasmine Martin, a doctoral student at Iowa State, submitted a name-change request due to concerns of racism within the name.

According to Martin, the term ‘Squaw’ is racist and sexist and is offensive to Native American women.

The decision to table comes on the grounds that Story County shares Squaw Creek with Hamilton and Boone Counties, and the Board of Supervisors want those counties’ opinions on the matter as well.

The chair of the board also plans to reach out to the Native American community for their input on the creek’s potential renaming.