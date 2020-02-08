String of fires in western Des Moines under investigation for arson

DES MOINES — A string of fires on Des Moines’ west side are now being considered arson, according to Des Moines police.

The fires happened in the area of 31st St. and Kingman Blvd., near Drake University. They first responded to an apartment fire, then a garage fire. After that, they were called to a man who climbed on top of a roof on Kingman and set his shirt on fire. He has since been talked down from the roof.

No injuries have been reported as of now, and little damage was done in the fire.

This is a developing story.