Structure fire erupts in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — A fire has been confirmed at a building in the small town of Ellsworth.

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page to have people avoid the area while crews work to extinguish the fire.

The initial caller stated the building had smoke coming out and within a few minutes the building had flames showing.

No word on what the exact building is at the time or what caused the fire.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the building was a total loss.

No injuries were reported due to the fire.