ANKENY — A structure fire was reported at 144 NW 72nd Place in Ankeny just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Deputies arrived and observed a two car detached garage on fire. The detached garage was the only structure on fire.

The Ankeny Fire Department is currently controlling the fire.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

