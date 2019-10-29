Stuart City Council holds special session to address October shooting

STUART — Monday, the Stuart City Council met for the first time since a gunfire standoff between law enforcement and a man with outstanding felony warrants left three Guthrie County deputies hospitalized.

The special session lasted under 15 minutes.

Stuart Mayor Dick Cook thanked the 50+ officers, deputies, troopers, and other emergency responders who assisted during the incident in Stuart October 17th.

“This is a true test of mutual aid that happens all around our state,” said Cook.

He then moved on to address the safety of the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

“At this point, the Mayor, the police, regional housing authority, and [the property manager], we’re going to go ahead and have a meeting with all of us and discuss better lighting, screening process, of what we can do to better improve that situation,” he said.

In an interview after the meeting, Mayor Cook said that adding more lighting to the apartment complex where the shooting took place would be an ‘easy fix.’

“I drove past…and there’s very few lights in the area,” said Cook. “The DCI and our police officers said it’s very dim out there; it’s hard to see anything that’s going on.”

Cook added that he’d like to add officers to the Stuart Police Department, saying he believes the current three members aren’t enough to cover the population of Stuart. One officer is currently off-duty after the shooting.