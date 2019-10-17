Stuart man accused of breaking into apartment, raping 15-year-old girl

STUART — A Stuart man is facing sexual abuse and burglary charges after he allegedly opened the bedroom window of a minor victim and sexually assaulted her.

Stuart police were dispatched to an apartment on SW 7th Street Tuesday shortly after midnight for a report of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old female told officers she had been sexually assaulted.

The juvenile told police she was sitting in her bedroom with another juvenile, female friend when 26-year-old Derrick Devon Henry opened her window and climbed inside, according to criminal complaints.

Henry allegedly forced the juvenile victim into sex before jumping out of the bedroom window. Police say the victim’s mother saw Henry’s feet as he fled out the window.

Police later contacted Henry at his apartment, which was part of the same complex, and he was wearing clothing consistent with what the witnesses described him wearing.

“Henry denied being at [the apartment] and denied having sex with [the juvenile]. He stated that his girlfriend was home with him all night and that they had seen the police cars and wondered what had happened,” a criminal complaint reads. “I asked Henry why he did not answer his door when the police had attempted to make contact with him the night before. He stated that he was sleeping and did not know the police had knocked on his door.”

According to police, Henry’s girlfriend stated: “I’ll be honest with you we knew you were here we just didnt want to answer the door.”

Henry has been charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, and is being held at the Adair County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

A court-appointed attorney for Henry has requested a bond review hearing in the case, calling the bond amount “excessive” and a violation of his constitutional rights.