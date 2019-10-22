Stuart man facing attempted murder charges against two officers

STUART — The man accused of shooting two Guthrie County deputies last week is now facing two counts of attempted murder.

The initial investigation said that Deputy Mink and Deputy Henry may have been hit by friendly fire from law enforcement officers inside the home, as they exchanged shots with 52-year-old Randall Comly.

Randall Comly

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, three Guthrie County deputies and one Stuart police officer tried to serve an arrest warrant on outstanding felony charges for Comly at an apartment in the 600 block of SW 7th Street when things escalated and shots were fired.

The rounds that struck the officers are currently under ballistic testing to help figure out which gun fired the bullets.

According to DCI, there is an ongoing investigation that could take several weeks to conclude on who exactly shot the officers.