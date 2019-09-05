Student jumps off roof of Des Moines middle school

DES MOINES — A child is hurt after jumping from the roof of Brody Middle School Wednesday.

Phil Roeder from Des Moines Public Schools said the child jumped onto a grassy area. He said the student was responsive, and left with a parent in an ambulance.

Brody’s principal sent the following letter to families:

Brody Families:

Today after classes were dismissed, a single Brody student gained access to the roof and jumped from the roof onto a grassy area. A parent was already at Brody for pickup and was therefore immediately on the scene. Emergency responders were called. The student was responsive and left with a parent in an ambulance.

Please take some time this evening to review safety expectations and affirm your care for your child. Counselors will be available throughout the day tomorrow at Brody to support our students, as needed.

Thank you.

Thomas Hoffman, principal

Brody Middle School

an International Baccalaureate World School