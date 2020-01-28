Students across the state will make their voices heard in the Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES — Just six days before the caucus Secretary of State Paul Pate will conduct the Iowa Youth Straw Poll. This allows students across the state to vote for their preferred candidates for President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House.

Secretary Pate says this is a way to get students excited about voting and civic engagement. Presidential and congressional candidates were asked to provide a short video with a personalized message for Iowa students.

The top vote-getters in the Fall Youth Staw Poll in the presidential race were Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders.