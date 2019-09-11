Students born before 9/11 learn about historic tragedy in the classroom

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAUKEE — September 11, 2001 is a vivid memory for so many. We remember where we were, how we saw the images and can recount the events that followed.

But for those that were born after 9/11, they’re left to learn about the tragedy in contexts such as the classroom.

“I was in sixth grade at school,” said Hannah Joslin, a history teacher at Waukee High School. “I talk about how that day was very different than most other days.”

In a post-9/11 world, classes like Joslin’s focus on the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers before moving to topics like the Pentagon and Flight 93.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story