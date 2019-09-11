Students born before 9/11 learn about historic tragedy in the classroom

WAUKEE — September 11, 2001 is a vivid memory for so many. We remember where we were, how we saw the images and can recount the events that followed.

But for those that were born after 9/11, they’re left to learn about the tragedy in contexts such as the classroom.

“I was in sixth grade at school,” said Hannah Joslin, a history teacher at Waukee High School. “I talk about how that day was very different than most other days.”

In a post-9/11 world, classes like Joslin’s focus on the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers before moving to topics like the Pentagon and Flight 93.