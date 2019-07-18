Summer Stir’s traveling cocktail party returns this weekend

DES MOINES– Cool off this Friday as Cityview’s traveling cocktail party, Summer Stir, expands to include the Court Avenue District and the East Village.

Two limo busses will take you to unique downtown and East Village bars like: Stuffed Olive, Hessen Haus, Voodoo Lounge, Tonic, Tipsy Crow, and many more all for $20.

“We have a dozen bars that are going to be participating in this event this year,” said Aaron Burns with Cityview. “We actually expanded it to the East Village, so we have nine bars in downtown Court District and then we have three in the East Village.”

Participants will receive 10 drink tickets and will need to check-in at Tonic for a map and wristband at 5 p.m. You can print or download your ticket to your phone and bring it with you to the check-in tent.

For more information about Summer Stir, the specialty drinks and locations go to Cityview’s event website.