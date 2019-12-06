Supporting local veterans this holiday season

POLK CITY — You can do some holiday shopping this Saturday while supporting local veterans and their families.

Polk City community and and North Polk Schools, along with the Polk City American Legion Auxiliary hosts their 7th Annual Holiday Extravaganza.

This free annual event is one of their primary fundraisers for the year and will feature 25 local crafters and small business owners, a bake sale and lots of prize giveaways.

The 7th Annual Holiday Extravaganza will be Saturday, December 7 at the Polk City American Legion. It’s located at 114 West Broadway Street in Polk City starting at 9:00 am.

For more information about vendors and the event click here.