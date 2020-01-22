Supporting the community on the runway

WEST DES MOINES— If you’re an aspiring fashion designer or model looking to share your talents then The Fashion Hall On Runway is the event for you.

On Runway is partnering with The Hall DSM to host a free fashion runway experience Thursday, February 13th starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free or you can purchase V.I.P tickets for $27 online.

There will be designs from five local designers. “They’re showing a variety of things from minimalism to super high end couture,” said Lauren Hansen, the Founder of H.Art Studios and producer of On Runway. “So, it’s of all ages, all skill levels, it’s going to be super awesome.”

“All of the proceeds from this event will go toward that wonderful cause [Justice League of Food]”, said Lynn Kuhn the Co-Owner and Brand Manger of the Hall DSM. “If anybody’s familiar with the hall, like you mentioned, are kind of becoming known for these very unique at eclectic events, and many of them are fundraisers, but it’s just our way of building community.”

For more information about The Fashion Hall On Runway or to RSVP, click here.