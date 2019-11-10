Supporting their own, Urbandale police officers hold BBQ for sergeant with cancer

URBANDALE — We’re nearing the time of year where we give back to those who have given us so much.

The Urbandale Police Department decided to give back to one of their own.

Sgt. Shane Taylor was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma recently. He will begin chemotherapy treatments soon.

To help out Sgt. Taylor and his family, the department held a barbeque to collect donations to help with medical expenses his family will face as he goes through treatment.

“They always say that Brotherhood in law enforcement they take care of the families. And they do. I couldn’t do it without them. They’ve been here for me, they’ve been here for my wife, my kids. And this has been great,” Sgt. Taylor told Local 5.

The Taylor family was also surprised with a check from Blood, Sweat and Beers, a nonprofit organization that focuses on providing grants directly to Iowa patients who are battling blood cancer.

The check will help the Taylor’s pay for four months of their mortgage.