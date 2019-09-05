Marshalltown man accused of attempted murder

MARSHALLTOWN — Marshalltown police say a man faces attempted murder charges after a late-night shooting.

Authorities arrested Korki Wilbourn of Marshalltown

Officers say they heard several gunshots near 3rd Street and Madison Street late Wednesday night. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. Police say an assault had occurred prior to the shooting.

Police say no one was hurt from the gunshots.

Police say Wilbourn drove away from the scene. Polk County Deputies found the suspect and his vehicle being driven in the Des Moines area.

Wilbourn was taken back to the Marshalltown Police Department for questioning, before being taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Besides attempted murder, other charges Wilbourn faces are Possession of a Firearm as a Convicted Felon and Serious Assault.